U.S. sues Quicken Loans over alleged mortgage lending violations -DOJ

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - The United States has filed a lawsuit against Quicken Loans Inc over allegations that the company improperly originated and underwrote mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

The government’s complaint alleges that, from September 2007 through December 2011, Quicken Loans knowingly submitted, or caused the submission of, claims for hundreds of improperly underwritten FHA-insured loans, the Department of Justice said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler)