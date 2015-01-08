Facebook buys video startup QuickFire

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Social network operator Facebook Inc said it bought QuickFire Networks, a startup that helps view high-quality video with low bandwidth.

QuickFire announced the acquisition on its blog on Thursday. (bit.ly/1Iwwjdt)

Facebook and QuickFire did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Facebook's acquisition of the video technology company comes a day after it said in a blog it averaged more than 1 billion video views every day since June 2014. (bit.ly/1Kou6o4) (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)