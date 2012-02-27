REFILE-UPDATE 2-Quicksilver 4th-qtr lags; sees lower output

* Q4 profit down 85 pct; adj break-even lags Street

* Q4 rev down 10 pct

* Sees sequentially lower Q1 output

* Shares down 2 pct

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Quicksilver Resources Inc posted a weak fourth-quarter profit and said it expects production to drop for the first time in at least a year, as the natural gas-focused company’s sales take a hit from low prices for the fuel.

With falling natural gas prices, many mid-sized companies like Concho Resources, Ultra Petroleum Corp, Exco Resources Inc have also forecast lower output.

Quicksilver, however, kept producing more and only late last year cut its output forecast for 2012.

The debt-laden company, which extracts oil and gas from unconventional reservoirs in Texas, Rocky Mountains, Alberta and British Columbia, forecast first-quarter production of 375-385 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day(MMcfe), down from 412 MMcfe in the last quarter.

Natural gas prices, which traded at $11 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) levels three years ago, touched their lowest in a decade in January. This forced top explorers like Chesapeake Energy and Encana Corp to cut their gas output.

Fort Worth, Texas-based-Quicksilver, which said it expects full-year production to be flat this year, sees oil volumes rising 62 percent.

The company expects its 2012 capital spending to nearly halve.

As of September 30, the company was saddled with a long-term debt of $1.93 billion, while cash and short-term investment stood at $6.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net profit fell 85 percent to $49 million, or 28 cents a share, from $332 million. Excluding items, the company broke even. Revenue fell 10 percent to $216 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 1 cent a share, on revenue of $217.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares, which have shed about 61 percent of their value in the last one year, were trading down 3 percent at $5.91 on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.