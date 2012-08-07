FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quicksilver Resources hit by charge as nat gas prices stay weak
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Quicksilver Resources hit by charge as nat gas prices stay weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Natural gas-focused producer Quicksilver Resources Inc posted a second-quarter loss on a big impairment charge as weak prices for natural gas and natural gas liquids lower the value of the company’s assets.

Quicksilver said its results were hurt by a $992 million non-cash impairment of oil and gas properties due to lower prices.

Net loss was $673 million, or $3.96 per diluted share, compared with net income of $109 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 28 percent to $151 million.

