Quiksilver may file for bankruptcy as early as Tuesday - Bloomberg

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Surf and skate clothing seller Quiksilver Inc may file for bankruptcy as early as Tuesday evening, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The company’s shares crashed 78 percent to 10 cents in extended trading on Tuesday.

Oaktree Capital Management will provide debtor-in-possession financing for Quiksilver, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1ibcouF)

Quiksilver and Oaktree Capital Management were not immediately available to comment.

Bloomberg had reported last week that Quiksilver was seeking a buyer that could help keep the company afloat. (bloom.bg/1IJgQpl)

Quiksilver has been struggling in recent years as people moved away from surfwear and skateboarding clothing to fast-fashion retailers like Hennes & Mauritz.

The company had reported double-digit percentage decline in revenue in the past five quarters.

Quiksilver’s shares had lost nearly 80 percent of their value this year through Tuesday’s close of 45 cents. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)