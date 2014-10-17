FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Old Mutual's wealth arm buys UK's Quilter Cheviot
October 17, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Old Mutual's wealth arm buys UK's Quilter Cheviot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Financial services group Old Mutual’s wealth arm will acquire investment management firm Quilter Cheviot for 585 million pounds($940.97 million), the company said on Friday.

The takeover will give the joint entity 92 billion pounds of funds under management and is in line with Old Mutual’s return on equity target of 12-15 percent.

“The acquisition of Quilter Cheviot delivers the final substantive part of our investment programme in the UK toward building a vertically integrated wealth management business of scale in the UK,” Old Mutual Chief Executive Julian Roberts said. (1 US dollar = 0.6217 British pound) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)

