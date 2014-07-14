FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quindell H1 revenue rises 117 pct
#Financials
July 14, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell H1 revenue rises 117 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Half year revenue rose 117 percent to 355 million stg

* Revenue of circa £355 million up 117% (h1 2013: £163.3 m) due primarily to strong organic and synergistic growth; businesses acquired in last 12 months represented less than 10% of revenue

* Adjusted ebitda 1,2 of circa £155 million up 187% (h1 2013: £54.0 m) due to h1 2014 mix having an increased proportion of solutions revenue and growth of legal services revenue

* Adjusted profit before tax 1,3 of circa £154 million up 193% (h1 2013: £52.5 m)

* Board is confident of meeting all its key performance indicators for full year market expectations (cash conversion, adjusted ebitda and adjusted eps) on full year revenue guidance of £800-900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

