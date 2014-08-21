BRIEF-Quindell says H1 pretax profit rises 292 pct

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* H1 pretax profit rose 292 percent to 153.7 million stg

* H1 revenue rose 119 percent to 357.3 million stg

* Interim results

* H1 gross sales of £364.2 million increased by 118 pct (H1 2013: £167.3m)

* Professional services revenue of £293.3 million increased by 108 pct (H1 2013: £140.8 m)

* Digital solutions revenue of £64.1 million increased by 185 pct (H1 2013: £22.5 m)

* Adjusted EBITDA 1,3 of £156.0 million increased by 189 pct (H1 2013: £54.0m)

* Profit before tax 1 of £153.7 million increased by 292 pct

* Board remains confident of meeting all of its kpis for FY2014 (cash conversion, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted eps) on FY revenue guidance of £800 to £900m

* Underpins H2 operating cash flow guidance of circa £30 to £40 million, and H1 2015 guidance of up to £100 million inflow

* All core business relationships remain strong

* Certain contracts being restructured to ensure optimum return on cash resource - profit and cash expectations not dependent on any upside from these initiatives