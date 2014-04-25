FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quindell issues detailed response to Gotham City Research allegations
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 25, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell issues detailed response to Gotham City Research allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc :

* Detailed response to speculation

* It is disappointing that my executive directors have been forced to spend time responding to these allegations - Vice Chairman

* Is intention of a number of directors to purchase shares in Quindell once they receive clearance from appropriate regulatory bodies - Vice Chairman

* Board continues to target company’s move to main market - Vice Chairman

* Board remains confident for prospects of group - Vice Chairman

* With trading at start of year being at record levels, board remains confident for prospects of group - Vice Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.