BRIEF-Quindell issues detailed response to Gotham City Research allegations

April 25 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc :

* Detailed response to speculation

* It is disappointing that my executive directors have been forced to spend time responding to these allegations - Vice Chairman

* Is intention of a number of directors to purchase shares in Quindell once they receive clearance from appropriate regulatory bodies - Vice Chairman

* Board continues to target company’s move to main market - Vice Chairman

* Board remains confident for prospects of group - Vice Chairman

* With trading at start of year being at record levels, board remains confident for prospects of group - Vice Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: