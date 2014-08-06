BRIEF-Quindell says services margins remain strong

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Board reports that group has met all its key performance indicators for July (cash conversion, adjusted ebitda and adjusted EPS)

* Services margins remain particularly strong and continue to track ahead of plan

* All core business relationships remain strong

* A number of major new initiatives are being planned with new and existing clients for H2 2014

* Certain contracts being restructured to ensure optimum return on cash resources but both profit and cash guidance are not dependent on any upside from these initiatives

* Focus remains on cash over growth as previously stated

* Operating cash flow has turned positive in July