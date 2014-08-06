FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quindell says services margins remain strong
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 6, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell says services margins remain strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Board reports that group has met all its key performance indicators for July (cash conversion, adjusted ebitda and adjusted EPS)

* Services margins remain particularly strong and continue to track ahead of plan

* Services margins remain particularly strong and continue to track ahead of plan

* All core business relationships remain strong

* A number of major new initiatives are being planned with new and existing clients for H2 2014

* Certain contracts being restructured to ensure optimum return on cash resources but both profit and cash guidance are not dependent on any upside from these initiatives

* Focus remains on cash over growth as previously stated

* Operating cash flow has turned positive in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.