BRIEF-Quindell Chairman to step down

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Directorate change

* Announces that Robert Terry, company’s chairman, has resigned from board of directors with immediate effect

* In order to ensure an orderly transition, it is desirable to retain mr terry on a consultancy basis with particular focus on group’s key relationships and he will be available to assist board, where appropriate, in executing its strategy

* David Currie will become non-executive interim chairman of company with immediate effect and a process has begun to find a new chairman

* Laurence Moorse, group finance director, has agreed with company that, following 2015 annual general meeting of company, he will step down from board

* Mr moorse has agreed to remain with company thereafter for a period of up to twelve months in order to effect an orderly handover

* Steve Scott, a non-executive director of quindell, has agreed with company that he will step down from board with immediate effect

* Board remains confident in future prospects of business

* I am clearly disappointed and sorry that events turned out as they did-Robert Terry

* We look forward to completing our search for a new chairman and additional non-executive directors as soon as possible- David Currie, non exec chairman