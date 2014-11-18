FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quindell Chairman to step down
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 18, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell Chairman to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Directorate change

* Announces that Robert Terry, company’s chairman, has resigned from board of directors with immediate effect

* In order to ensure an orderly transition, it is desirable to retain mr terry on a consultancy basis with particular focus on group’s key relationships and he will be available to assist board, where appropriate, in executing its strategy

* David Currie will become non-executive interim chairman of company with immediate effect and a process has begun to find a new chairman

* Laurence Moorse, group finance director, has agreed with company that, following 2015 annual general meeting of company, he will step down from board

* Mr moorse has agreed to remain with company thereafter for a period of up to twelve months in order to effect an orderly handover

* Steve Scott, a non-executive director of quindell, has agreed with company that he will step down from board with immediate effect

* Board remains confident in future prospects of business

* I am clearly disappointed and sorry that events turned out as they did-Robert Terry

* We look forward to completing our search for a new chairman and additional non-executive directors as soon as possible- David Currie, non exec chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.