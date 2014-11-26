FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quindell says Robert Terry did not meet margin call under pact with EFH
November 26, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell says Robert Terry did not meet margin call under pact with EFH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc :

* Robert Terry has informed company that he received a notice of margin call under agreement with Equities First Holdings Llc

* Terry did not meet this margin call which, consequently, has led to termination of agreement

* His right to repurchase 8,850,000 ordinary shares of 15 pence each transferred by him to EFH under agreement will be terminated with effect as of today

* Following termination of agreement, Terry will be interested in total of 38.1 million shares representing 8.73 pct of co’s share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
