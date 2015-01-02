FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quindell says in exclusivity arrangements for possible disposal of group's division
#Financials
January 2, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell says in exclusivity arrangements for possible disposal of group's division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc :

* Has entered into exclusivity arrangements with a third party in respect of possible disposal of an operating division of group

* Is in early discussions with a range of parties interested in exploring possible transactions with group relating to a number of its operating businesses

* There can be no certainty that any of these discussions will lead to disposal of any of group’s assets

* Regardless of outcome of discussions detailed above, board remains comfortable with group’s overall cash position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
