UK's Quindell appoints new CEO

June 19 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc, a British IT outsourcing and consultancy services provider, said it planned to promote Robert Fielding, who heads its services unit, to chief executive.

The company also said adjusted earnings per share would meet full-year market expectations, and that it would post strong operating cash flow in the final quarter of this year.

The company’s stock plunged last week after it could not meet the requirements for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. It has been in the news since April when U.S.-based Gotham City Research questioned the company’s revenue model and profit quality. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)