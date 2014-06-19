FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Quindell appoints new CEO
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 19, 2014 / 6:40 AM / in 3 years

UK's Quindell appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc, a British IT outsourcing and consultancy services provider, said it planned to promote Robert Fielding, who heads its services unit, to chief executive.

The company also said adjusted earnings per share would meet full-year market expectations, and that it would post strong operating cash flow in the final quarter of this year.

The company’s stock plunged last week after it could not meet the requirements for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. It has been in the news since April when U.S.-based Gotham City Research questioned the company’s revenue model and profit quality. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.