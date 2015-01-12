FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UK's Quindell names new non-executive chairman
#Corrections News
January 12, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UK's Quindell names new non-executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second name of former chairman to Terry from Perry in paragraph 1 and 2)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc, a British technology and outsourcing company, named Richard Rose as non-executive chairman, nearly two months after founder and chairman Robert Terry stepped down.

Terry resigned following Quindell’s disclosure that he, along with two other directors, had bought shares of the company after entering a sale and repurchase agreement with Equities First Holdings LLC, a securities-based lender.

Quindell also named Jim Sutcliffe as deputy chairman and strategy director. The company did not specify when the appointments would take effect.

Rose is currently non-executive chairman of UK’s biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler Booker Group Plc, while Sutcliffe is the former CEO of insurer Old Mutual Plc. ($1 = 0.6593 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
