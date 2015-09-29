FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quindell says receives notice of intended claim
September 29, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Quindell says receives notice of intended claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Insurance claims processor Quindell Plc said that it had received a letter described as a “notice of intended claim” of up to about 9 million pounds ($13.7 million) from a law firm representing an unnamed claimant group.

The notice said the group intended to press the potential claim against Quindell under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 but did not provide any details, the company said on Tuesday.

Quindell said it would “vigorously defend” any such claim and that the notice would not affect its capital-return plans.

$1 = 0.6588 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

