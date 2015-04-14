FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quindell names Mark Williams as finance director
April 14, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Quindell names Mark Williams as finance director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc, a British technology and outsourcing company, named Mark Williams as finance director and said he would take on the role after the completion of the sale of its professional services division.

Williams earlier worked with Quindell as part of its consultancy team.

The company, which said in March that its chief executive would transfer to Australian law firm Slater and Gordon Ltd once the deal was inked, said it had begun an external and internal search for a new CEO.

Slater & Gordon said in March that it had agreed to buy the Quindell unit for $928.1 million (632.8 million pounds).

1 British pound = $1.4666 Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

