Sept 9 (Reuters) - British IT outsourcing firm Quindell Plc said it won a lawsuit against short-seller Gotham City Research LLP, which had raised questions about the company’s revenue model and profit quality.

Quindell, which initiated legal action against the shortseller in April, said the process to evaluate damages due to the company would begin in November. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)