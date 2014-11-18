UPDATE 1-Quindell chairman steps down, "disappointed and sorry"

* Robert Terry to leave board immediately

* Margin call looms in relation to share transaction

* Two other directors to step down

* Quindell’s market value decimated since April (Adds details, background, share price)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The founder and chairman of Quindell Plc resigned on Tuesday after a tumultuous few months during which the British IT outsourcing firm has shed more than 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of its market value.

Robert Terry is stepping down days after Quindell disclosed a complex share transaction involving its chairman and two other directors, who will also leave the board.

With a margin call looming in relation to that transaction, Terry said in a statement that he expected to relinquish his rights to acquire shares under the sale and repurchase agreement with Equities First Holdings LLC, a securities-based lender.

“I am clearly disappointed and sorry that events turned out as they did,” said Terry, who will be retained by Quindell as a consultant.

Quindell, which provides technology used by car insurers to assess claims, had a market capitalisation of about 2.5 billion pounds at its peak in early April. The company was worth about a tenth of that as of Monday’s close.

A report by Gotham City Research LLP in late April sent the stock into a tailspin from which it never fully recovered, despite the fact Quindell later won a libel lawsuit against the U.S.-based short-seller.

The decline has accelerated in the last few days. A statement on Nov. 10, intended to clarify the share purchase by its directors, appeared to confuse the market, said Sophie Blandford, analyst at Daniel Stewart & Co.

That statement made clear that Terry, Finance Director Laurence Moorse and non-executive director Steve Scott would be required to transfer more shares or provide cash to satisfy margin calls should the stock price fall below a certain level.

Moorse will leave the board after Quindell’s 2015 annual general meeting and will stay with the company for up to 12 months thereafter. Scott steps down from the board immediately.

Sky News first reported the resignations on Monday, when the company also announced the resignation of Canaccord Genuity as its financial adviser and joint broker.

In exceptionally volatile trading on Tuesday, Quindell’s shares rose more than 21 percent before swinging to a 15 percent decline to Monday’s close. As of 1100 GMT, more than 13 million shares had changed hands and the stock was up 6.3 percent at 58.6625 pence. ($1 = 0.64 British pound) (Editing by Sunil Nair and Robin Paxton)