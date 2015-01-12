FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Britain's Quindell to appoint Rose as chairman - Sky News
January 12, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Britain's Quindell to appoint Rose as chairman - Sky News

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects second name of former chairman to “Terry” from “Perry” in paragraph 5)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British technology and outsourcing company Quindell Plc will name Richard Rose as its new chairman, Sky News reported.

Rose, whose appointment according to the report is likely to be announced on Monday, is currently the chairman of the board of online appliances retailer AO World PLC, Anpario plc and Blue Inc.

He has been non-executive chairman of Britain’s biggest cash-and-carry wholesaler Booker Group plc since 2006 and executive chairman of Crawshaw plc since 2007, according to the company websites’.

Jim Sutcliffe, a former boss of the insurer Old Mutual and Prudential UK, is to become deputy chairman, the report added. (bit.ly/1AF6x4Z)

Founder and chairman, Robert Terry, had stepped down in November following Quindell’s disclosure that he along with two other directors had bought shares of the company after entering a sale and repurchase agreement with Equities First Holdings LLC, a securities-based lender.

The company has had a tumultuous few months, facing allegations about its business model and questions about the motivations behind some acquisitions.

Earlier this month, the company said it had entered into exclusivity arrangements with a third party for possible disposal of an operating division to improve its working capital profile.

Representatives of Quindell were not immediately available for comment outside regular British business hours. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

