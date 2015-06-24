Quindell says FCA investigating historical financial statements

June 24 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc said Britain’s financial watchdog had begun investigating the technology and outsourcing company’s public statements regarding its financial accounts during 2013 and 2014.

The company said the FCA had commenced investigations under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Quindell said it had commenced a review, along with its auditors, of a number of its historical transactions and acquisitions.

Trading in the company’s shares, listed on London’s Alternate Investment Market (AIM), was temporarily suspended on Wednesday morning.

Quindell said it expects to resume trading “as soon as practicable” and no later than the publication of its 2014 financial statements. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)