TIMELINE-Once a market high-flyer, Quindell falls from grace

June 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog launched an investigation into the public statements of Quindell Plc’s financial accounts during 2013 and 2014.

Following are details of what has been a tumultuous year for the IT outsourcing company.

Key events: April 2014-

Quindell rejects comments by short-seller Gotham City Research LLC that questioned its revenue model and profit quality. It also starts legal action against Gotham City. (link.reuters.com/waw68v)

June 2014-

The AIM-listed company says it does not meet requirements for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. Shares close 20 percent lower. August 2014-

Quindell denies claims that its joint venture contract with UK road assistance firm RAC had run into problems. It also rejects assertions raised in a blog on motivations driving certain acquisitions. (on.ft.com/1qKC9zR) (tinyurl.com/oqufzkp)

September 2014-

Quindell says it won a libel lawsuit against Gotham City Research LLP.

November 2014-

The stock touches its lowest since May 2013 after clarifications over a share transfer agreement between then Chairman Robert Terry, two other directors and a third party does little to assuage investor concern.

Fidelity Management & Research Co halves its stake on Nov. 11, a day after the company discloses details of the share dealings.

Quindell announces resignation of its joint broker Canaccord Genuity on Nov. 17 even as Sky News reports Rob Terry would step down as chairman. A day later, Terry quits “disappointed and sorry”.

On Nov. 19, the Telegraph reports that the London Stock Exchange was in the early stages of investigating Quindell’s 19 percent share slump on Nov. 17, without citing any sources.

Quindell denies it was looking to sell a stake in Nationwide Accident Repair Services Plc on Nov. 20. The company issues a one-sentence statement in reply to comment from blogger Tom Winnifrith that it was "desperate" to sell. (bit.ly/1xFj614) .

December 2014-

The company says it has asked PwC to conduct an independent review, encompassing Quindell’s main accounting policies and expectations as to cash generation into 2015.

January 2015-

The company hires retail veteran Richard Rose as non-executive chairman and confirms it is in exclusive talks with Australian law firm Slater & Gordon Ltd to sell an operating unit.

February 2015-

Company says PwC’s independent review was taking longer than originally anticipated.

Quindell adds advice about its main accounting policies, particularly revenue recognition in professional services division, was being further considered and no conclusions had been reached.

March 2015-

Slater & Gordon agrees to buy Quindell’s professional services division for A$1.2 billion ($928 million).

June 24-

June 24-

The FCA begins investigating the company's public statements regarding its financial accounts during 2013 and 2014.