British IT outsourcing company Quindell Q3 revenue more than doubles
October 13, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

British IT outsourcing company Quindell Q3 revenue more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc, a British IT outsourcing and consultancy company, said third-quarter revenue more than doubled, boosted by a jump in sales at both its services and solutions businesses.

Revenue rose 115 percent to about 198 million pounds (about $319 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, said Quindell, whose customers include British American Tobacco, ING Groep NV, Aviva Insurance Plc, Peugeot, Royal Mail Plc and Old Mutual Plc.

“Board is confident that the upper end of market expectations can be achieved for the full year for 2014 on revenues of between 750 to 800 million pounds,” Chairman Robert Terry said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

