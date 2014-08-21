Quindell's adjusted pretax profit nearly triples

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc, a British IT outsourcing and consultancy services provider, said first-half adjusted pretax profit nearly tripled, boosted by a jump in sales at both its services and solutions businesses.

Adjusted pretax profit rose to 153.6 million pounds ($254.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 52.5 million pounds a year earlier, said Quindell, whose customers include British American Tobacco, Aviva Insurance Plc and ING Groep NV.

Revenue rose 119 percent to 357.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6034 British Pounds) (1 US dollar = 0.6034 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)