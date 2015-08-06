FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quindell shares slump 40 pct on market return
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 6, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Quindell shares slump 40 pct on market return

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares in insurance claims processor Quindell slumped on their resumption of trading on Thursday, after a suspension was lifted following publication of results in the company which is under investigation by Britain’s anti-fraud watchdog.

The stock, listed on the junior Alternative Investment Market, fell more than 40 percent, wiping off more than 200 million pounds of its market value.

Britain’s anti-fraud agency said on Wednesday it had launched a criminal investigation into Quindell’s business and accounting practices, as the company posted a 238 million pounds ($372 million) loss for 2014.

The stock had been suspended on the company’s request on June 24 after Britain’s financial watchdog said it had began an investigation into the company’s public statements regarding its financial accounts for 2013 and 2014.

However, its fall from grace began months before that, with questions being raised about its revenue and profit model and its founder being ousted after a complicated share deal.

$1 = 0.6399 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.