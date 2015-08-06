UPDATE 2-Quindell shares slump 28 pct after trading resumes

* Insurance claims processor under investigation

* Shares resume trade after 43-day suspension

* Britain's SFO looking at accounting practices

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Vikram Subhedar

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Quindell Plc, the insurance claims processor under investigation by Britain’s anti-fraud watchdog, slumped 28 percent on Thursday, their first day of trading after a 43-day halt.

About 157 million pounds ($244 million) was wiped off Quindell’s market value in the latest blow to a company that, less than 18 months ago, was knocking on the door of Britain’s blue chip FTSE 100 index.

Quindell had a market capitalisation of about 2.5 billion pounds in April 2014, before a report by a short seller sparked a tumultuous few months that led to the departure of top managers, including founder and then-chairman Robert Terry.

As of Thursday’s closing price of 89.5 pence, its market capitalisation was about 398 million pounds. The stock had earlier in the day fallen to 75 pence, its lowest in nearly six months.

The Serious Fraud Office said on Wednesday it had opened a criminal investigation into business and accounting practices at Quindell. The company, under new management, said the investigation was related to past practices.

About 36 million Quindell shares were traded on Thursday, four times their daily moving average of 8.5 million over the past year.

Asked by Reuters via email whether Quindell’s investors or customers were talking of pulling away support, Stefan Borson, Quindell’s general counsel, said: “We are in constant contact with investors and customers as normal - it is business as usual.”

Two of Quindell’s biggest shareholders, Fidelity Management and Research Co and Toscafund Asset Management LLC, did not immediately respond to emailed questions.

Quindell also posted a 238 million-pound loss for 2014 on Wednesday.

Its shares were suspended at the company’s request on June 24 after Britain’s financial watchdog said it had begun an investigation into public statements regarding the company’s financial accounts for 2013 and 2014.

The company's problems began in April 2014 when short seller Gotham City Research LLC questioned the company's revenue model and profit quality. Quindell later won a libel suit against Gotham. (reut.rs/1IJx3eC)

Gotham City Research did not respond to an emailed request for comment on Thursday.

In November, Terry stepped down saying he was “disappointed and sorry” after Quindell disclosed a complex share transaction involving the founder and two other directors.

Quindell was one of the most shorted stocks on the London Stock Exchange with more than 90 percent of shares available to borrow out on loan at the end of last year, according to financial information and services company Markit.

Just under 6 percent of the stock available to borrow was out on loan as of Monday, according to Markit. ($1 = 0.6443 pounds) (Editing by Susan Fenton)