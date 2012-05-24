FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Quintain Estates founder Adrian Wyatt steps down
May 24, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Quintain Estates founder Adrian Wyatt steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Appoints Maxwell James as CEO

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - British property investor Quintain Estates and Developments has appointed Maxwell James as chief executive, replacing its founder Adrian Wyatt.

Wyatt, who founded the regeneration specialist 20 years ago, will step down on May 25, the company said on Thursday. It also promoted finance director Rebecca Worthington to deputy chief executive.

“After 20 years leading Quintain, the time is right for me to hand over the reins to the next generation to take the business forward,” Wyatt said.

Before joining Quintain in May 2011, James was chief executive of specialist real estate investment bank Lowndes Partners. He also previously held positions at HSBC Investment Bank and Lazard, Quintain said.

Quintain, which also manages funds that invest in student accommodation and healthcare, also said EPRA net asset value per share fell 7.6 percent to 116 pence in the year to end-March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
