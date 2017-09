LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) -

* Quintain estates and development plc - disposes of its share in iq student accommodation joint venture to wellcome trust for £106.4 million

* Quintain estates - will receive £300,000 of fee income from iq over next two years in return for certain transitional services

* Quintain estates - net debt will fall to approximately £140 million, although this is expected to rise again as proceeds are re-invested Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: