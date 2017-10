LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Quintain Estates And Development PLC : * Epra net asset value per share 109P versus 126P in September 2011 * Adjusted profit before tax £4.3M versus £3.3M in 6 months to September 11 * Adjusted diluted epra EPS 0.1P versus 0.9P in 6 months to September 11 * Net debt £465.2M versus 533.7m in September 11 * CEO: ”we are repositioning Quintain to become a leading London development

and investment specialist”