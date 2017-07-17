FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock Spirits adds Irish whiskey with Quintessential stake buy
July 17, 2017 / 6:57 AM / an hour ago

Stock Spirits adds Irish whiskey with Quintessential stake buy

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said it would buy a 25 percent stake in the Irish business of Quintessential Brands Group for up to 18.3 million euros in cash, adding Irish whiskey to its offering.

Stock Spirits said the stake in Quintessential Brands Ireland Whiskey Limited, which owns The Dublin Liberties and The Dubliner Irish Whiskey brands, is expected to be earnings enhancing to shareholders in four years.

The consideration will comprise an initial cash payment of 15 million euros and a deferred consideration of up to 3.3 million euros, payable over a five-year period, Stock Spirit said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

