FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quintiles pick MS, Barclays, JPM for IPO-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Quintiles pick MS, Barclays, JPM for IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Quintiles Transnational Corp, the largest provider of testing services to drugmakers, has chosen Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co as joint bookrunners for a planned initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Quintiles, owned by private equity investors that include Bain Capital LLC and TPG Capital LP, held “bake-off” talks with investment banks to appoint bookrunners for an IPO, Reuters reported last week.

The proposed offering would come five years after Bain and TPG became lead investors in Quintiles in January 2008, when One Equity Partners sold its stake in the Durham, North Carolina-based company.

Bain was not immediately reached for comment. TPG, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and JPMorgan declined comment. The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.