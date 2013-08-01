FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medical research firm Quintiles beats estimates
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2013 / 10:13 AM / in 4 years

Medical research firm Quintiles beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Medical contract research provider Quintiles Transnational Holdings beat Wall Street estimates with its first quarterly results since going public in May, helped by a 13 percent net rise in new business.

The company reported net income of $38.5 million, or 30 cents per share, for the second quarter. Revenue was $1.29 billion.

Excluding certain items, earnings were 50 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $942.93 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

