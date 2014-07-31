FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Quintiles profit more than doubles on higher services revenue growth
July 31, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Quintiles profit more than doubles on higher services revenue growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects from ‘mores’ to ‘more’ in first paragraph)

July 31 (Reuters) - Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc , the world’s largest medical contract research provider, said its quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher growth in its integrated healthcare services segment.

Net income attributable to Quintiles rose to $85.1 million, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $38.5 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 65 cents per share.

Quintiles said services revenue rose 9.7 percent to $1.04 billion million in the quarter, driven by a 15.6 increase in integrated healthcare services segment sales. (Reporting by Anand Basu; Editing by Simon Jennings)

