Testing services provider Quintiles sets IPO range at $36-$40/shr
April 26, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Testing services provider Quintiles sets IPO range at $36-$40/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, the largest provider of testing services to drugmakers, said it expects a price range of between $36 and $40 per share for its initial public offering of 19.7 million shares.

The company is selling 13.8 million shares, while stockholders are offering the rest.

At the mid-point of the range, the IPO will raise $748.6 million. ()

Quintiles, backed by private equity investors that include Bain Capital LLC and TPG Capital LP, plans to use the net proceeds to repay term loans.

The company plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “Q”.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company listed Morgan Stanley, Barclays and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co as lead underwriters to the offering.

