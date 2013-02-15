FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quintiles files for IPO of up to $600 mln
February 15, 2013 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Quintiles files for IPO of up to $600 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, the largest provider of testing services to drugmakers, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $600 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company, backed by private equity investors that include Bain Capital LLC and TPG Capital LP, did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co would be the lead underwriters for the IPO.

Durham, North Carolina-based Quintiles did not reveal the exchange in which it wishes to list or its symbol.

The offering comes five years after Bain and TPG became lead investors in Quintiles in January 2008.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

