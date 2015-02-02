FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Qumak gets extra 980,000 zlotys for baggage handling system
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
February 2, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Qumak gets extra 980,000 zlotys for baggage handling system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Qumak SA :

* Said on Saturday that it signed a settlement agreement with Miedzynarodowy Port Lotniczy im. Jana Pawla II Krakow-Balice Sp. z o.o. (MPL)

* MPL will pay the company 980,000 zlotys ($265,100) more for the construction of new baggage handling and control system at Krakow’s airport

* The total value of the contract signed with MPL on Nov. 15, 2013, raises to 56,773,850 zlotys net

* The extra payment is due to delays which do not allow to proceed with the construction smoothly, the project is to be completed by Dec. 28, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.6970 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.