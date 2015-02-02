BRIEF-Qumak gets extra 980,000 zlotys for baggage handling system

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Qumak SA :

* Said on Saturday that it signed a settlement agreement with Miedzynarodowy Port Lotniczy im. Jana Pawla II Krakow-Balice Sp. z o.o. (MPL)

* MPL will pay the company 980,000 zlotys ($265,100) more for the construction of new baggage handling and control system at Krakow’s airport

* The total value of the contract signed with MPL on Nov. 15, 2013, raises to 56,773,850 zlotys net

* The extra payment is due to delays which do not allow to proceed with the construction smoothly, the project is to be completed by Dec. 28, 2015

