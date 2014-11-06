FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qumak Q1-Q3 revenue 404.9 million zlotys, up 15.7 pct
November 6, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Qumak Q1-Q3 revenue 404.9 million zlotys, up 15.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6(Reuters) - Qumak SA :

* Reported Q3 revenue of 111.7 million zlotys versus 127.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 846,000 million zlotys versus 5.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit was 1.8 million zlotys versus 5.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Q1-Q3 revenue 404.9 million zlotys, up 15.7 percent year on year

* Portfolio of orders at the end of Q3 was 526 million zlotys versus 454 million zlotys year ago

* Sees increase in revenue in Q4 based on the volume of orders currently in realization and orders valued at 133 million to be settled in Q4

