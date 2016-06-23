FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qunar Cayman Islands receives go-private offer
June 23, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Qunar Cayman Islands receives go-private offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Chinese online travel agency Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd said on Thursday a unit of private equity fund Ocean Imagination LP offered to take the company private.

The offer of $30.39 per American depositary share represents a premium of 15 percent to the stock's Wednesday close.

The offer is for the ordinary shares of Qunar not beneficially owned by the "significant shareholders", or shareholders accounting for a majority voting power in the company, Qunar said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

