NEW YORK Feb 23 Hospital operator Quorum Health
Corp is investigating whether it provided adequate
disclosure to investors prior to its spin-off last year,
according to a letter seen by Reuters and a person familiar with
the matter.
Quorum has retained attorney Robert Varian from Orrick
Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP as independent counsel to be part of
its board's probe into how its separation from Community Health
Systems Inc was handled in April 2016, according to the
letter and the person familiar with the matter.
The letter was sent to Quorum's board by one of its
investors earlier this month. It included a reference to earlier
correspondence in which Quorum indicated to the investor that it
was starting an internal probe and requested more information.
The investigation comes after the investor, Texas-based
hedge fund Q Investments LP, wrote to Quorum's board last
October, alleging that debt-laden Community Health Systems duped
Quorum investors.
Quorum's stock fell as much as 80 percent in the months
after the spin-off, and have since bounced back slightly, giving
it a market value of $240 million. The company also had total
debt of $1.24 billion as of the end of September.
"We believe Community Health was desperate to raise cash,
and they saw an easy path to do so by stuffing new investors in
Quorum with inflated guidance and concealing costs within what
they knew was a disintegrating business," according to the
letter from last October, which was also seen by Reuters.
Q Investments called on the company to launch an
investigation in the October letter.
Brentwood, Tennessee-based Quorum owns or leases 36
hospitals. The company's Chief Financial Officer Michael Culotta
did not return calls on Thursday seeking comment.
Community Health Systems spokeswoman Tomi Galin did not
return a call and email seeking comment.
The spin-off allowed Community Health to focus on its
largest markets. As part of the separation, Quorum borrowed $1.2
billion to pay a dividend to its former parent.
Four months later, Quorum cut its earnings guidance, citing
high costs and weak sales, sending its stock into free-fall.
Q Investments, which was a top 10 Quorum shareholder at the
time of the spin-off and has since reduced its position, has
said that Community Health likely knew about the costs and
failed to properly disclose them. The hedge fund is also a
Quorum bond holder.
Community Health has been looking to turn its business
around by selling some of its assets in the past few months to
ease its debt load of more than $15 billion.
(Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Bill Rigby)