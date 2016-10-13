FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Quorum investor seeks probe related to spinoff from Community Health
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 10 months ago

Quorum investor seeks probe related to spinoff from Community Health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp shareholder Q Investments LP urged the hospital operator's board to investigate what it called "possible fraudulent disclosure" related to the company's spinoff from Community Health Systems Inc in April.

Quorum's shares were flat in morning trading on Thursday, while Community Health were up marginally.

Q Investments, in a letter sent to Quorum's board on Wednesday, called for an independent investigation of both management teams.

Quorum's shares plunged 59 percent on Aug. 11 after the company's second-quarter revenue missed market expectations.

Q Investments highlighted "potentially unlawful behavior" surrounding the initial guidance used to market Quorum to new investors.

Quorum and Community Health could not be immediately reached for comment.

The private investment firm said it owned $50 million in bonds and 1.3 million shares of Quorum as of June.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.