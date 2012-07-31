FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Prodware to buy Qurius operations for 18.5 mln euros
July 31, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Prodware to buy Qurius operations for 18.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, quote)

AMSTERDAM, July 31 (Reuters) - Loss-making Dutch IT company Qurius NV, hit by problems at its German division, said on Tuesday it will sell its businesses to its France-based partner Prodware for 18.5 million euros ($22.65 million).

Qurius, with a stock market capitalisation of about 12 million euros, said at the end of June it wanted to join a larger company after forecasting a first-half operating loss, following a problem with a project at one of its large customers in Germany.

The transfer “is needed to address the immediate and substantial liquidity problem that is the direct consequence of the serious setback in Germany” and a weak market in the Netherlands, Qurius said in a statement.

It said Prodware would take over Qurius’ operations, including all employees and customer contracts, resulting in a combined workforce of more than 1,650 staff and total revenues of about 180 million euros.

Once the transfer is completed, Qurius said it will be liquidated and will distribute its remaining net assets in the form of listed Prodware shares to its shareholders. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Anthony Deutsch)

