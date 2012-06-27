New Issue-QVC Inc sells $500 mln notes

June 27 (Reuters) - QVC Inc on Wednesday sold $500 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: QVC INC AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 07/02/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/02/2013 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/02/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 349.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS