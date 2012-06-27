FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-QVC Inc sells $500 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-QVC Inc sells $500 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - QVC Inc on Wednesday sold
$500 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said market sources.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, and RBS were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: QVC INC 

AMT $500 MLN     COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    07/02/2022
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/02/2013 
MOODY'S Ba2      YIELD 5.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/02/2012 
S&P BBB-MINUS    SPREAD 349.9 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.