New Issue - Qwest Corp sells $500 mln notes

March 23 (Reuters) - Qwest Corp on Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: QWEST CORP AMT $500 MLN COUPON 7 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2052 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 07/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 04/02/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A