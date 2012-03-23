FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue - Qwest Corp sells $500 mln notes
March 23, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue - Qwest Corp sells $500 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Qwest Corp on Thursday
sold $500 million of senior notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters
service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS, and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: QWEST CORP 	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 7 PCT       MATURITY    04/01/2052   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   07/01/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT 
04/02/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH BBB-MINUS                    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

