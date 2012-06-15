New Issue - Qwest Corp sells $400 mln in notes

June 15 (Reuters) - Qwest Corp on Thursday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: QWEST CORP AMT $400 MLN COUPON 7 PCT MATURITY 07/01/2052 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 06/25/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A