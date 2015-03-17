FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK regulator bans former Rabobank trader after U.S. Libor conviction
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

UK regulator bans former Rabobank trader after U.S. Libor conviction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator has banned Paul Robson, a former trader at Dutch lender Rabobank from the UK financial services industry following a criminal conviction for Libor-related fraud in the United States.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday that Robson, who last year pleaded guilty for his role in a conspiracy to manipulate Rabobank’s yen-denominated Libor interest rate submissions, lacked honesty and integrity.

The ban is the FCA’s first public action against a trader for rigging Libor (London interbank offered rate), a benchmark against which around $450 trillion of financial products from mortgages to credit card loans are pegged worldwide.

Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Anjuli Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.