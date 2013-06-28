UPDATE 2-Rabobank considers options for its Polish lender BGZ

* Mid-sized BGZ, valued at $820 mln, seen as bid target

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - Dutch lender Rabobank said it is “looking at strategic options” for its mid-sized Polish subsidiary BGZ, given the expected consolidation in Poland’s overcrowded financial sector.

Polish daily Parkiet reported on Friday that Rabobank may sell BGZ this year in a deal that could be worth about 2.7 billion zlotys ($810 million) but did not cite its sources.

Poland’s financial sector is mostly owned by foreign banks and several are expected to sell Polish units to boost capital positions hit by fallout from the global economic crisis.

“There is so much happening in that market at the moment, we are looking at what is the best strategy. That is not necessarily selling,” a Rabobank spokeswoman told Reuters.

“We are looking at the market and our position in the market regarding our size,” she said.

If Rabobank, the Netherlands’ largest retail bank, keeps its mid-sized Polish bank, ranked outside the top 10 players there, it would need to make acquisitions to boost its market share.

In recent years, Commerzbank’s BRE Bank, Millennium BCP’s Bank Millennium and Bank Pekao have all been tipped as being up for sale. But few deals have actually materialised.

Banco Santander last year trumped Poland’s largest bank PKO BP to buy Bank Zachodni WBK and merged it with KBC’s Kredyt Bank.

State-controlled giant PKO, long touted as a buyer, fought back earlier this month when it snatched Swedish Nordea’s Polish business for 2.83 billion zlotys.

Banking sources said PKO beat Santander, France’s BNP Paribas and Bank Pekao - the Polish unit of Italy’s UniCredit - in acquiring Nordea’s local business, and that the buyer for the next deal in the sector could come from among those firms.

The local financial sector watchdog KNF recently said that foreign banks were not targeting any Polish banks at the moment, but some bankers see BGZ, whose business is in rural areas, as the most likely next target.

Local media says Rabobank’s Dutch rival ING Groep, French lenders BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole, as well as Poland’s Getin are in the running to buy BGZ.

Rabobank is cutting at least 3,000 jobs over the next two years and has said that it will refocus on its core business of lending to Dutch farmers and the agricultural sector.

It lost its triple-A credit rating from Standard & Poor’s in 2011, leading to the sale of its fund manager Robeco as well as its Swiss private bank Sarasin. ($1 = 3.3331 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Sara Webb in Amsterdam and Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw; Editing by Louise Ireland)