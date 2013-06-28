Rabobank considers options for Polish lender BGZ

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank is “looking at strategic options” for its mid-sized Polish arm BGZ, the company said in response to a newspaper report that the Polish bank could be up for sale.

“There is so much happening in that market at the moment, we are looking at what is the best strategy. That is not necessarily selling,” the Rabobank spokeswoman told Reuters.

Polish daily Parkiet reported that Rabobank may sell BGZ this year in a deal that could be worth about 2.7 billion zlotys ($840 million), but did not cite its sources.

Rabobank’s local rival ING Groep, French lenders BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole, as well as Poland’s Getin are in the running for BGZ, which bases its business mainly in rural areas, the report said. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Goodman)