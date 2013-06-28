FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rabobank considers options for Polish lender BGZ
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2013 / 7:12 AM / in 4 years

Rabobank considers options for Polish lender BGZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 28 (Reuters) - Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank is “looking at strategic options” for its mid-sized Polish arm BGZ, the company said in response to a newspaper report that the Polish bank could be up for sale.

“There is so much happening in that market at the moment, we are looking at what is the best strategy. That is not necessarily selling,” the Rabobank spokeswoman told Reuters.

Polish daily Parkiet reported that Rabobank may sell BGZ this year in a deal that could be worth about 2.7 billion zlotys ($840 million), but did not cite its sources.

Rabobank’s local rival ING Groep, French lenders BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole, as well as Poland’s Getin are in the running for BGZ, which bases its business mainly in rural areas, the report said. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.