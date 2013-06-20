FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rabobank says CEO to retire next year, seeks successor
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2013 / 1:07 PM / in 4 years

Rabobank says CEO to retire next year, seeks successor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 20 (Reuters) - Rabobank’s chief executive, Piet Moerland, said on Thursday he would retire next year when he turns 65, after five years leading the Dutch cooperative bank.

“The Supervisory Board will now search for a suitable successor. Here we will proceed very carefully to consider both internal and external candidates,” Wout Dekker, chairman of the Supervisory Board, said in a statement.

“Piet’s decision to step down comes at an appropriate time. He will be 65 next year,” Dekker said.

A Rabobank spokesman said in an email that Moerland did not have a set term as chief executive. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.