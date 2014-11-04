Rabobank to cut 20 jobs worldwide from global markets division

AMSTERDAM/LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Dutch lender Rabobank is cutting 20 jobs worldwide from its global markets division, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

The cuts will fall across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and are part of a general review of the bank’s trading operations, the person said.

Among the positions being eliminated is that of global head of foreign exchange sales to central banks. The current holder of the job, Steve Tanner, is leaving the company, another person said.

Rabobank isn’t alone in reviewing its financial market trading activities, as a mix of low volatility and increasingly tight regulation has hit banks’ ability to make money from market trading.

Thousands of jobs have been cut across the industry in recent months and years, although the third quarter this year showed tentative signs of improvement thanks to a rise in market volatility.

Tanner’s departure was unrelated to the year-long global investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, a source said.

Last month, two senior London-based currency traders at Rabobank, including its chief dealer, left after an internal investigation into the bank’s currency-trading practices.

Tanner had been in his role since February 2012, according to his LinkedIn page. Before that, he spent over four years at Merrill Lynch, and prior to that almost 30 years at HSBC.

He was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Mike Dolan and Crispian Balmer)