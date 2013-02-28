FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rabobank 2012 net profit drops, plans 3,000 job cuts
February 28, 2013

Rabobank 2012 net profit drops, plans 3,000 job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dutch lender Rabobank said net profit fell 20 percent to 2.1 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in 2012, citing a sharp increase in bad debt costs, and warned it would be difficult to match the result this year.

The bank said it would cut 3,000 jobs this year and next, and scale back remuneration packages in order to cut costs.

The Dutch economy, currently in a triple-dip recession, has been hit hard by plunging house prices and a decline in consumer spending. The construction, property and horticulture sectors have been particularly hard hit by the economic downturn. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)

